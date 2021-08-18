4 Hydrating Lipsticks That Won't Dry Out Your Lips — and They're All Under $15

You know how it goes. You put on a killer face of makeup—full-coverage foundation, waterproof mascara, false eyelashes, the works—and hit the town, blissfully in the moment. Fast forward to a few hours later, and you realize that before you settle in for the night, there's one thing you must do to keep your pillows clean and your complexion clear. You have to take alllllll that makeup you worked so hard to apply off. And if you've tried a few cleansers in your day, much like we have, you'll know that some are just not up to the task. Either they're too weak and leave sooty streaks of mascara all over your face, or they're too aggressive and they leave you with skin that feels tight and bone-dry. That's why we're here to share the one product that gets the job done but still leaves you with supple skin: a cleansing oil.