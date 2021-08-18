Cancel
MLB

Yankees: Luis Gil is pushing for a place in the rotation

By Andres Chavez
Empire Sports Media
Empire Sports Media
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New York Yankees’ rookie Luis Gil is making a strong push for a rotation spot, even though the unit is full at the moment after getting back perhaps their two best pitchers this week from the COVID-19 list: Gerrit Cole and Jordan Montgomery. Jameson Taillon is pitching admirably (3.89 ERA...

Related
MLBPosted by
103.9 The Breeze

Luis Gil Making History for New York Yankees

No, he couldn't not pitch his team to their 6th consecutive victory yesterday but the young New York Yankee right-hander, Luis Gil, is doing everything he can to show he belongs. Gil pitched 5 scoreless innings and struck out eight in his second Major League start. He was rewarded by being sent to AAA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after the game. Trust me, Mr. Gil didn't go too far.
MLBbronxpinstripes.com

Luis Gil: AL Rookie of the Year?

Luis Gil broke through our defenses. Everything we’ve learned from years of sports fandom teaches us to keep our guard up and never fall in love. After all, prospects will break your heart. Jesús Montero. Manny Bañuelos. Drew Henson. Andrew Brackman. Brien Taylor! Gil isn’t nearly as acclaimed as anyone listed above had been. Two weeks ago, he was just an injury replacement who was supposed to pop back down to Scranton-Wilkes Barre and maybe resurface in the bullpen at some point. He was another Albert Abreu or Nick Nelson.
MLBYardbarker

Yankees’ Luis Gil does it again, Luke Voit ‘frustrated’ over Anthony Rizzo trade

When Luis Gil stepped on the mound for the first time in the major leagues last week, the New York Yankees didn’t anticipate him completely dominating the opposition. In his first outing, Gil struck out six batters and allowed four hits over 6.0 innings. He didn’t give up a single run over 88 pitches, displaying a fantastic performance that earned him another opportunity on Sunday afternoon.
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Luis Gil: Called up for twin bill

The Yankees recalled Gil from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre ahead of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Red Sox, designing him as their 27th man. Jordan Montgomery (illness) was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list and will start the front end of the doubleheader, while Gil picks up his third big-league start in the nightcap. The 23-year-old right-hander has been brilliant through his first two MLB starts, striking out 14 over 11 scoreless innings while permitting six hits and three walks. Though Gil has made a compelling case for a permanent stay in the rotation, the Yankees may not have room for him on the big-league roster beyond Tuesday now that Montgomery and Gerrit Cole have made it back from the COVID-19 IL. The Yankees are expected to get further reinforcements by late August or early September, when both Domingo German (shoulder) and Corey Kluber (shoulder) should return from the IL.
MLBallfans.co

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox: Luis Gil vs. Nathan Eovaldi

Take a deep breath everyone. We’ve had a couple hours for the blood pressure to normalize, but chances are that we’ll have another thriller on our hands as the Yankees retake the field in the second game of today’s doubleheader against the Red Sox. The Yankees seem intent on keeping us on the edges of our seats, with Jonathan Loaisiga loading the bases in the seventh with the game on the line. However, he pulled a Houdini, locking down the save and the win, putting the home squad in prime position to secure a virtual tie in the AL Wild Card race should they sweep the doubleheader.
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees skipping Luis Gil’s start vs White Sox is embarrassing move

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 08: Luis Gil #81 of the New York Yankees in action against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 08, 2021 in New York City. The Mariners defeated the Yankees 2-0. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) The New York Yankees are in the...
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Luis Gil: Likely starting Tuesday

Gil is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to start one game of Tuesday's doubleheader versus Boston, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports. Gil made his second big-league start last Sunday and has yet to allow a run through 11 innings, but he was still sent back to Triple-A so the Yankees could take advantage of the roster spot. The 23-year-old seems likely to return to the minors after Tuesday's twin bill, especially with Gerrit Cole and Jordan Montgomery both poised to be activated from the injured list after testing positive for COVID-19.
MLBCharlotteObserver.com

Gil expected to start as Yankees host the Red Sox

Boston Red Sox (69-51, second in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (66-52, third in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (10-7, 3.86 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 134 strikeouts) Yankees: Luis Gil (1-0, .00 ERA, .82 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees +110, Red Sox -130;...
MLBPosted by
610 Sports Radio

Rookie Luis Gil makes history as Yankees move into wild-card spot

The Yankees now are not the same Yankees as a month ago. Part of that reason is 23-year-old right-hander Luis Gil. Gil made his third career start Tuesday night in the second game of a doubleheader against the Red Sox and continued to impress, tossing 4.2 scoreless innings while allowing just three hits and striking out four.
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees 2, Red Sox 0: Luis Gil sets scoreless record to finish doubleheader sweep

Having won a nail-biter of a game in the the doubleheader matinee, the Yankees entered tonight’s contest hoping rookie Luis Gil could conjure up some of the magic of his first two scoreless starts. That’s just what he did, and with the help of some brilliant relief pitching, combined to shutout the Red Sox and sweep the doubleheader.
Baseballpitcherlist.com

How Is Luis Gil Doing This?! – Pitcher Video Breakdown

New York Yankees rookie Luis Gil has begun his major league career with back-to-back-to-back scoreless starts. Watch Nick explain Gil’s success in today’s Pitcher Video Breakdown:. Watch all of the Pitcher Video Breakdowns on Youtube: Youtube.com/pitcherlist. Watch them get created live on Twitch 9-11am EST Monday through Friday: Twitch.tv/pitcherlist.
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees stock watch: Ongoing closer problems; Luis Gil and Stephen Ridings shine as emergency call-ups

Four and a half months into the 2021 season, the New York Yankees are 66-52 with a plus-20 run differential. They are right in the thick of the wild card race, and making a run at the AL East title isn't completely out of the question, though it is unlikely at this point. New York needs to move into wild card position before they can seriously think about the division anyway.
MLBviewsfrom314ft.com

Prospect Profile: Luis Gil

With 60% of their rotation on the IL (injured or COVID), the Yankees turned to young righthander Luis Gil to step into the rotation. And, if you’ve been paying attention the past few weeks, you’ve seen that he has been marvelous. In 2 starts, he has thrown 11 innings without allowing a single run and only walking 3 batters total. Here is how good his first two starts have been:

