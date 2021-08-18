Yankees: Luis Gil is pushing for a place in the rotation

The Yankees recalled Gil from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre ahead of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Red Sox, designing him as their 27th man. Jordan Montgomery (illness) was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list and will start the front end of the doubleheader, while Gil picks up his third big-league start in the nightcap. The 23-year-old right-hander has been brilliant through his first two MLB starts, striking out 14 over 11 scoreless innings while permitting six hits and three walks. Though Gil has made a compelling case for a permanent stay in the rotation, the Yankees may not have room for him on the big-league roster beyond Tuesday now that Montgomery and Gerrit Cole have made it back from the COVID-19 IL. The Yankees are expected to get further reinforcements by late August or early September, when both Domingo German (shoulder) and Corey Kluber (shoulder) should return from the IL.