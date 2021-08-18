Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $31,226.00
Power Index Pool Token (CURRENCY:PIPT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Power Index Pool Token coin can currently be bought for $3.92 or 0.00008563 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Power Index Pool Token has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. Power Index Pool Token has a total market capitalization of $783,536.58 and $31,226.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0