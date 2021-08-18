Daniel Wu on Playing a Seductive Villain in ‘Reminiscence’ and His Favorite Jackie Chan Movie and Stunt
With writer-director Lisa Joy’s feature directorial debut, Reminiscence, arriving in theaters and streaming on HBO Max this weekend, I recently spoke to Daniel Wu about making the science-fiction thriller. If you haven’t seen the trailers, Hugh Jackman plays a private investigator of the mind whose life is forever changed when a new client (Rebecca Ferguson) steps into his office. As he obsesses over what happened to her, he uncovers a violent conspiracy and is forced to decide how far he’s willing to go to uncover the truth. Thandiwe Newton plays his business partner and the film also stars Cliff Curtis, Nico Parker, Angela Sarafyan, Natalie Martinez, Marina de Tavira, and Mojean Aria.collider.com
