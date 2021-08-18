Daniel Wu on Playing a Seductive Villain in ‘Reminiscence’ and His Favorite Jackie Chan Movie and Stunt

Though it’s wearing a science fiction trench coat, it’s important to know that “Reminiscence” is as noir as it gets. Written and directed by Lisa Joy, co-creator of the “Westworld” TV series, “Reminiscence” stars Hugh Jackman as a man who watches people’s memories for a living. When the woman he loves vanishes on him, however, he’s forced to re-examine his own memories and those of others in a quest to find out the truth of what really happened. Jackman is excellent as the world-weary memory interrogator, as is Thandie Newton as his alcoholic, gun-toting assistant. There’s a fairly surprising twist in the third act, held up by fantastic acting from Rebecca Ferguson, but nothing can save the ending from coming off as too sentimental and oddly unsatisfying. Up until that moment, however, “Reminiscence” is the perfect movie to satisfy any noir cravings you might have.