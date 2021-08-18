Cancel
Game.com (GTC) Price Hits $0.0055 on Exchanges

By Karen Miller
 5 days ago

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Game.com has a market capitalization of $4.16 million and approximately $138,673.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Game.com has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Game.com coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

