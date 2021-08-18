Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Dorado County, CA

“The Real Estate Market Pulse”

By Letty Baumgardner
Mountain Democrat
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn March 2020 when COVID became a surreal reality, the housing market was at a standstill. However, after a few unpredictable months residential real estate experienced explosive growth! With the nation conﬁned to their homes and having to pivot to a new norm of working remotely- more space, larger homes and better quality of life became a hot commodity. With frenzied buyers looking for an escape from more urban areas coupled with low mortgage rates the real estate market was sent into an upheaval. According to the National Association of Realtors (NAR), after plunging 18% from March to April 2020 and another 10% from April to May 2020, sales of existing homes shot back up nearly 21% in June 2020.

www.mtdemocrat.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
El Dorado County, CA
Business
County
El Dorado County, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Agents#Housing Market#Residential Real Estate#Urban Areas#Covid#La Times#Millennial
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Associated Press

Moderates bring House to standstill in Biden budget clash

WASHINGTON (AP) — Confronting moderates, House Democratic leaders tried to muscle President Joe Biden’s multitrillion-dollar budget blueprint over a key hurdle, working overnight to ease an intraparty showdown that risks upending their domestic infrastructure agenda. Tensions flared and spilled into early Tuesday as a band of moderate lawmakers threatened to...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt formally exonerated

U.S. Capitol Police have formally exonerated an officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt on Jan. 6. “USCP’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) determined the officer’s conduct was lawful and within Department policy, which says an officer may use deadly force only when the officer reasonably believes that action is in the defense of human life, including the officer’s own life, or in the defense of any person in immediate danger of serious physical injury,” Capitol Police said in a statement.
CelebritiesABC News

The Everly Brothers' Don Everly dies at age 84

Don Everly, half of the influential and pioneering early rock 'n' roll duo The Everly Brothers, died Saturday at his home in Nashville. He was 84. A spokesperson for the Everly family confirmed Don's death to ABC News. A statement from the Everlys reads in part, "Don lived by what...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

CIA director met Taliban leader in Afghanistan on Monday -sources

WASHINGTON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden sent the head of the CIA to meet the Taliban's leader on Monday in the highest level diplomatic encounter since the militant group took over the Afghan capital, two U.S. sources said. CIA Director William Burns met Taliban leader Abdul Ghani...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Hochul sworn in as New York governor

Kathy Hochul (D) early Tuesday morning was sworn in as New York's first female governor during a brief private ceremony at the New York State Capitol, the Associated Press reported. The former New York lieutenant governor takes over for now-former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) just two weeks after his resignation...

Comments / 0

Community Policy