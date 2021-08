After a tumultuous debut season in Morgantown, Dan Stratford is finally getting his first full and normal season as the gaffer for West Virginia men’s soccer. This is a long time coming for the former Mountaineer footballer, who was officially announced as the program’s head coach on Jan. 20, 2020. His first game wouldn’t come for another 13 months, however, as the 2020-21 season was pushed to the spring due to COVID-19. WVU persevered for a 6-3-1 overall record, including 4-3-1 in the MAC.