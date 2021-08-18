Cancel
Stafi (FIS) Price Hits $2.23

By Emily Schoerning
 5 days ago

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. In the last seven days, Stafi has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Stafi coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.23 or 0.00004866 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stafi has a total market capitalization of $24.99 million and approximately $45.94 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

