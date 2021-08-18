BTR Capital Management Inc. Has $8.45 Million Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)
BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 2,099.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,010 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $8,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0