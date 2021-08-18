Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

NYK Sends Team to Clean Up Crimson Polaris Oil Spill

By Mike Schuler
gcaptain.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNYK, charterer of the Crimson Polaris, says it will send a team to assist with the clean-up of an oil spill that has resulted from the wreck. As we have reported, the dedicated wood chip carrier Crimson Polaris broke up after briefly running aground in heavy weather off the coast of Port of Hachinohe back on August 11. The ship was reported to be carrying 1,550 metric tons of heavy fuel oil and about 130 metric of diesel oil at the time of the accident. It’s unclear how much oil has spilled.

gcaptain.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Spill#Weather#The Clean#Nyk#Crimson Polaris#Hachinohe#Mi Das Line S A#Misuga Kaiun Co Ltd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Google
Related
EconomyPopculture

Watch: Giant Cargo Ship Crimson Polaris Snaps in Half After Japanese Port Accident

A massive cargo ship snapped in half while anchored just off the northeastern coast of Japan on Thursday, but thankfully there were no casualties. The 40,000-ton Crimson Polaris suffered an accidental split that widened until the whole ship split, according to a report by Reuters. The Japanese Coast Guard helped to evacuate the ship safely.
Energy IndustryThe Guardian

‘It’s outrageous’: Trinidadian fishers film ‘half-hearted’ oil spill clean-up

Hands masked in thick black oil, the fisher drips toxic globules back into the sea as he pleads with the camera, urging viewers to “share this video”. In the footage, filmed onboard a small boat, Gary Aboud documents an oil spill this week in the Gulf of Paria, off the Caribbean coast of Trinidad. It is just the latest of many spills that threaten to wreak havoc on the area’s vulnerable marine life and fishing industry.
Energy IndustrySmithsonian

Gulf of Mexico Oil Spill Milestones

The Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico was the largest marine oil spill in U.S. history. With millions of gallons of oil spilled in the sea, the response effort was large and has lasted for over a decade. For over 10 years, scientists and researchers have come a long way in restoring, recovering, and researching the Gulf environment. While substantial progress has already been made, there’s still a lot to learn about the lasting impacts of oil spills.
Boats & Watercraftsgcaptain.com

Wood Chip Carrier Crimson Polaris Splits in Two Off Japanese Port

Update: The wood chip carrier Crimson Polaris has split in two off Japan’s Port of Hachinohe after initially running into trouble Wednesday morning. “The hull of the vessel, a dedicated wood-chip carrier operated by NYK, split in two at 4:15 am on August 12, and oil from the vessel has spilt into the ocean. The amount is currently under investigation,” NYK confirmed in an update.
Energy IndustryBBC

Shell pays $111m over 1970s oil spill in Nigeria

Oil giant Shell will pay a Nigerian community $111m (£80m) over an oil spill more than 50 years ago. A spokesman said the payment would mark the "full and final settlement" to the Ejama-Ebubu community over a spill during the 1967-70 Biafran War. The company has maintained that the damage...
Industrytheloadstar.com

Maersk orders fleet of eight green methanol dual-powered box ships

Maersk Line has announced it will order a series of eight green methanol and diesel-powered dual-fuel vessels of 16,000 teu each. They will be delivered from Q1 24 onwards, with options on four more vessels to be delivered in 2025. The ships will be built at Korea’s Hyundai Heavy Industries...
Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Maersk expecting more methanol-powered vessels

The company said it expected newbuilds from Hyundai Heavy Industries by 2024. Danish shipping giant AP Moller-Maersk said August 24 that it planned to roll out eight new container vessels in 2024 that will be powered by methanol. Maersk said that Hyundai Heavy Industries was tapped with supplying the vessels,...
Environmentworldoil.com

Maersk stakes $1.4 B on methanol-fueled ships in bid to go green

(Bloomberg) --The world’s largest container-shipping line is making a $1.4 billion investment in a greener fleet. A.P. Moller - Maersk A/S has ordered eight new vessels, each costing $175 million, that can be propelled by cleanly-made methanol instead of an oil-based fuel. They’re set for delivery from 2024. “We don’t...
Energy Industryworkboat.com

Plowing through the fossil fuel noise

Super-major and independent operators are ignoring the noise from fossil fuel antagonists to derail the continued development of recent discoveries in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico. For example, Shell is outlining development options for a “significant discovery” unveiled in May at the Leopard prospect in 6,800’ of water in Alaminos...
Industrynaturalgasworld.com

LNG Canada raises roof on storage tank

Roof weighing nearly 1,600 tonnes raised with less air pressure than required in a car tire. [Image courtesy LNG Canada]. LNG Canada, the Anglo-Dutch Shell-led consortium building Canada’s first LNG export terminal on BC’s northern coast near Kitimat, said August 23 it had successfully completed the roof raise on the facility’s first 225,000-m3 storage tank – one of the largest in the world.
Energy Industrygcaptain.com

Fire on PEMEX Oil Platform Kills One, Five Missing

A fire on a Pemex oil platform in the southern Gulf of Mexico killed one and five others are missing. Petróleos Mexicanos (PEMEX) reports that the fire occurred Sunday on the E-Ku A2 Platform, located in the Bay of Campeche at the Ku-Maloob-Zaap field. Pemex reported that three of its...
IndustryCleanTechnica

Maersk Orders 8 Carbon-Neutral Container Ships

Maersk — the world’s largest container shipping line — has just ordered 8 new ships that will run on green methanol. Each vessel can carry 16,000 containers and will be built by Hyundai Heavy Industries. Reuters says deliveries are expected to begin in 2023 and to be completed by early 2024.
Energy Industrygcaptain.com

PEMEX Platform Fire Hammers Mexico’s Oil Production

MEXICO CITY, Aug 23 (Reuters) – Five workers were killed and six injured in Sunday’s fire on an offshore platform in the southern Gulf of Mexico operated by Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) that cut about a quarter of Mexico’s oil production, the company said on Monday. The fire broke out as...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Grist

Report: Oil companies are burning off natural gas — and leaving regulators in the dark

Billions of cubic feet of natural gas are burned off in U.S. oil and gas fields every year, wasting the fossil fuel and emitting greenhouse gases without actually generating energy. In Texas alone, state regulators have permitted companies to burn more than a million cubic feet of gas every day since 2019. Combined, that would be enough natural gas to supply 15 million homes’ annual gas needs.
Kodiak Daily Mirror

6,000 gallons of fuel collected from oil spill

Clean-up efforts are underway to get rid of a diesel oil sheen reported earlier this month in Womens Bay. The sheen is being created by a diesel leak from a ship that has been sunk for more than three decades. Teams from the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation Spill and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy