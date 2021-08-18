Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Microsoft says Windows 11 Edge Ink API improves ink latency on the web by up to 240%

By Surur
mspoweruser.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday Microsoft announced the preview availability of an enhanced inking experience in the latest Dev Channel builds of Microsoft Edge. Microsoft first introduced these enhancements during Build 2021, showcasing how this new web API, which has been implemented upstream in the Chromium open-source project, greatly reduces the latency between the tip of a physical stylus and ink as it’s drawn on the screen.

mspoweruser.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Windows#Web Browser#Windows Api#Today Microsoft#Api#Chromium#Inkpresenter#Microsoft Edge#Javascript#Pointerevent
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
Related
SoftwareArs Technica

Switching from Microsoft Edge gets more annoying in Windows 11

A piece in The Verge today has drawn attention to the way current Windows 11 betas are handling third-party Web browsers like Chrome and Firefox. These tweaks continue a trend that has intensified over Windows 10's lifecycle—you can use any browser you want on Windows! But are you sure that you wouldn't like to try Microsoft Edge instead? Are you sure? Are you really, really sure?
Computersgame-debate.com

Bendy and the Ink Machine System Requirements

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 590 8GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 980 Ti 6GB. PC System Analysis For Bendy and the Ink Machine Requirements. Bendy and the Ink Machine requires at least a Radeon RX 590 8GB or GeForce GTX 980 Ti 6GB to meet recommended requirements running on high graphics setting, with 1080p resolution. This hardware should achieve 60FPS. System memory required for Bendy and the Ink Machine is 8 GB performance memory. Taking a look at the min reqs you will require a Radeon RX 580 4GB graphics card with a Core i5-2500 3.3GHz or FX-8300 processor to reach the minimum Bendy and the Ink Machine specs, run on low graphics setting and 720p. Recommended needs around a 6 year old PC to run.
Softwareonmsft.com

Revamped Fluent Design is part of the Windows 11 plan, says Microsoft

There's no doubt that Windows 11 is visual improvement when compared to Windows 10, but there's still more to come for the next-generation Microsoft operating system. Spotted by Windows Latest, Microsoft is apparently "rethinking" the approach to Fluent Design in Windows 11, so it can better be implemented across more of its apps.
Internetsnntv.com

API vs Web Services: What Are the Differences?

Originally Posted On: API vs Web Services: What Are the Differences? | Callcounter. As 55% of companies use APIs to support their revenue streams, their importance is obvious in the world of technology. But what about web services? How can you use them to support your company as it grows?
Computerswindowsreport.com

Windows 11’s design won’t affect performance, says Microsoft

One fact on Windows 11 that we can all agree on, is that the OS looks great. However, all these design choices can come at the cost of performance, some say. Microsoft strongly believes and reassures its community that it won't happen. Mica and the new Fluent design will not...
Internetarxiv.org

Diversity-aware Web APIs Recommendation with Compatibility Guarantee

With the ever-increasing prevalence of web APIs (Application Programming Interfaces) in enabling smart software developments, finding and composing a list of existing web APIs that can corporately fulfil the software developers' functional needs have become a promising way to develop a successful mobile app, economically and conveniently. However, the big volume and diversity of candidate web APIs put additional burden on the app developers' web APIs selection decision-makings, since it is often a challenging task to simultaneously guarantee the diversity and compatibility of the finally selected a set of web APIs. Considering this challenge, a Diversity-aware and Compatibility-driven web APIs Recommendation approach, namely DivCAR, is put forward in this paper. First, to achieve diversity, DivCAR employs random walk sampling technique on a pre-built correlation graph to generate diverse correlation subgraphs. Afterwards, with the diverse correlation subgraphs, we model the compatible web APIs recommendation problem to be a minimum group Steiner tree search problem. Through solving the minimum group Steiner tree search problem, manifold sets of compatible and diverse web APIs ranked are returned to the app developers. At last, we design and enact a set of experiments on a real-world dataset crawled from this http URL. Experimental results validate the effectiveness and efficiency of our proposed DivCAR approach in balancing the web APIs recommendation diversity and compatibility.
Softwaremspoweruser.com

Microsoft gives us another look at Paint for Windows 11

We already know that Microsoft is giving the Windows 11 Paint app a new coat of, well, paint, and today Panos Pannay posted a short teaser of the new look. He noted the new look was coming to Windows 11 Insiders soon. We already know the app will feature more...
Softwarexda-developers

iCloud Passwords app comes to Windows and Microsoft Edge

Apple’s iCloud app for Windows has recently received an update that adds a big new feature: an iCloud Passwords app. iCloud Passwords is Apple’s own password manager, which lets you sync your passwords across iCloud-compatible devices. iCloud Passwords was technically already available on Windows since version 12 of iCloud, but now, it’s more easily accessible.
Technologymspoweruser.com

Microsoft teams up with Rubrik for enterprise ransomware protection

Cloud data management company Rubrik has announced a “strategic agreement” with Microsoft aimed at expanding the solutions Microsoft can offer to counter ransomware. Rubrik and Microsoft will be working together to deliver “tightly integrated data protection while accelerating and simplifying our customer’s journey to the cloud,” said Rubrik co-founder and CEO Bipul Sinha.
Cell Phonesmspoweruser.com

Microsoft Outlook for iOS now supports .ics attachments

Microsoft today announced that Outlook for iOS app now supports .ics attachments. ICS file is a universal calendar file format supported by popular email and calendar programs, including Microsoft Outlook. With ics attachment support, Outlook for iOS users can open an ics attachment, view event details and add it to their calendar.
Technologymspoweruser.com

Realme introduces the new realme Book Windows laptop in India

Realme is a fast growing smartphone brand in India. Today, Realme entered the Windows laptop market with its new realme Book. The realme Book is powered by 11th Gen Intel Core processors, up to 8GB dual-channel LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB PCIe SSD Storage. Realme claims that realme Book will deliver 11 hours battery life with support for fast charging that can charge 50% battery in 30 minutes. realMe Book also comes with a 2K display that supports 100% sRGB color gamut and 400 nits peak brightness. Windows 10 Home and Microsoft Office 2019 Home & Student are pre-installed on this machine. Also, it comes with a sleek aluminum build is achieved through precision crafting for an effortlessly stylish exterior.
Cell Phonesmspoweruser.com

Microsoft Translator for iOS now supports regional accents

Microsoft recently released a new update for Microsoft Translator in Apple App Store. This update brings two new features. First, you can use new neural voice fonts to hear your translated text in the regional accent of your choice. Second, the new language selection allows you to see what features are available in each language.
Computersmspoweruser.com

Intel details its next-generation client architecture, code-named “Alder Lake”

At Architecture Day 2021, Intel detailed the next-generation client architecture, code-named “Alder Lake”. Alder Lake will be Intel’s first performance hybrid architecture that includes a Performance-core and an Efficient-core to provide significant performance across all workload types. Intel also detailed the new Efficient-core and its Performance-core x86 CPU units that will power the Alder Lake.
Economymspoweruser.com

Microsoft Azure’s reach now extending to the International Space Station

We reported in February that Hewlett Packard Enterprise was sending a computer to the International Space Station and that device will be connecting to Microsoft’s Azure cloud. Now Microsoft reports that that mission has been successful, and Azure has received its first data from the hybrid cloud device. The Spaceborne...

Comments / 0

Community Policy