If anything has become clear about COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, it's that it can affect everyone differently. Some come down with a combination of a cough, loss of smell or taste, body aches, fever, or fatigue. Others may feel nothing at all when they're infected. Of course, this is still true even if you happen to be one of the most recognizable celebrities on the planet. This includes rapper Drake, who recently revealed that he's dealing with a side effect from COVID that's still affecting him. Read on to see what symptom the performer is still trying to get over.