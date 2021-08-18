Cancel
Juniata County, PA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Juniata, Perry by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-18 13:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for south central and central Pennsylvania. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Juniata; Perry The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Juniata County in central Pennsylvania Eastern Perry County in south central Pennsylvania * Until 215 PM EDT. * At 131 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Shermansdale, moving north at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Newport around 140 PM EDT. Richfield around 200 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Thompsontown, Liverpool, Millerstown, Landisburg and East Salem. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Liverpool, PA
County
Juniata County, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Perry County, PA
City
Richfield, PA
