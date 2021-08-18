Oneida Indian Nation joins bid to operate mobile sports betting in New York
When it comes to mobile (online) sports betting in New York, the Oneida Indian Nation wants to be a player. The Oneidas are a partner in one of the six applicant groups bidding to operate the potential multi-million dollar business of online sports betting across the state. The state Gaming Commission last week released the names and some details about the applicants who responded to its request for online gaming proposals.www.newyorkupstate.com
