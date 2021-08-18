Cancel
Music

Professional Bull Riders Returns To CBS With The Music City Knockout 15/15 Bucking Battle This Weekend

CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 6 days ago
(CBS Local)- The Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Unleash The Beast tour is riding into Nashville this weekend for the Music City Knockout 15/15 Bucking Battle. A trio of riders have a chance to make history this weekend and CBS will have live coverage of the event beginning on Sunday, August 22 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Vitor Leme, Kaique Pacheco and Joao Ricardo Vieira all have an opportunity to take over sole ownership of the league record for most Bucking Battles won by a rider. The trio has six victories apiece heading into the weekend and will take on bulls all currently ranked within the top seven of the World Champion Bull standings.

For the 25-year-old Leme, the reigning PBR Unleash The Beast tour World Champion will face the co-No. 3 bull in Ridin’ Solo. Currently ranked No. 1 in the rider standings, Leme is coming setting a new record for high-marked ride when he took on Woopa for a score of 97.75 points. While a win in Saturday’s battle would set a new record for most battles won by a rider, Leme also has an opportunity to take possession of first place for the season record of most 90-point rides. If he’s able to reach that mark he would break the record of 16 set by 1999 PBR World Champion Cody Hart.

Pacheco will certainly have a say in things as well as the 26-year-old sits just behind Leme in the rider standings. The 2018 PBR World Champion will have a battle against the seventh ranked bull in I’m Legit Too, who has recorded a 78.57% buck off percentage this season. I’m Legit Too got the better of Pacheco back in May at the Union Home Mortgage Invitational 15/15 Bucking Battle bucking him off in 4.59 seconds.

Vieira draws the most difficult matchup in the trio in terms of rankings as he’ll take on Chiseled, the current World No. 2. The veteran is currently fifth in the rider standings entering the weekend.

The 15/15 Bucking Battle in Nashville will feature seven rematches. Only one of the rematches has seen the rider not bucked off. Dener Barbosa rode Marquis Metal Works Red Clark to a score of 91.25 back in May. The other six rematches are below.

  • Cody Teel vs. Blue Crush
  • Derek Kolbaba vs. Marquis Metal Works Coriolis Effect
  • Kaique Pacheco vs. I’m Legit Too
  • Keyshawn Whitehorse vs. Punisher
  • Rafael Henrique dos Santos vs. Pookie Holler
  • Silvano Alves vs. Detroit Lean

The 15/15 Bucking Battle is part of a weekend for the PBR Unleash The Beast tour in Nashville with Round 1 of the Music City Knockout airing on CBS Sports Network at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on Saturday, August 21. The Bucking Battle airs on Sunday, August 22 at 12:30 Eastern Time on CBS and then Round 2 and the Championship Round airs at 8 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network.

CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

