Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brooklyn, NY

Church Statue Honoring COVID-19 Victims in Flushing is Vandalized

Posted by 
Queens Post
Queens Post
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QGeDd_0bVPN5yx00
A statue of St. Bernadette at St. Michael’s Roman Catholic Church in the Flushing was vandalized early Tuesday (Photo provided by The Diocese of Brooklyn).

A statue that was erected this summer at a Flushing Catholic church to honor residents who died from COVID-19 was vandalized Tuesday.

The statue, located at St. Michael’s Roman Catholic Church at 136-76 41st Ave., was smashed by a man who pushed it to the ground, according to a spokesperson for the Diocese of Brooklyn — which also covers Queens.

The suspect toppled the statue at around 3:30 a.m. after jumping over a fence to get on church property. The sculpture, which is of St. Bernadette, was damaged with parts of the forearm in pieces, the spokesperson said.

St. Bernadette is the patron saint of the poor and the sick, according to the Diocese.

A photograph released by the Diocese shows a large section of the statue’s left forearm missing. In another photo, broken-off debris from the sculpture can be seen shattered on the ground.

The statue is located on a lawn area that runs adjacent to Union Street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KEuQP_0bVPN5yx00
The statues of St. Bernadette and Our Lady of Lourdes (L) at St. Michael’s Roman Catholic Church in Flushing. Debris on the ground (R) following the act of vandalism (Photos provided by The Diocese of Brooklyn).

The Diocese sent CCTV footage of the incident to the NYPD, which is conducting an investigation, a police spokesperson said.

Father Vincentius Do, Pastor of St. Michael’s Catholic Church, said it was “upsetting,” but he was not bitter about the incident.

“The faithful of St. Michael’s and I are praying for the person who committed this act against our church,” Do said.

“It is important to find the good in all things, and so I wish to take this opportunity to encourage the public to respect our church and our property, as well as that of all houses of worship.”

The statue of St. Bernadette was installed on the grounds of the church earlier this summer – along with a statue of Our Lady of Lourdes – by the Diocese to remember all parishioners who lost their lives to the coronavirus.

The pastor is now planning to have the statue repaired. The incident follows a similar act of vandalism last month when two statues at a Catholic church in Forest Hills were damaged beyond repair.

Anyone with information in relation to the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS (8477).

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Queens Post

Queens Post

Queens, NY
931
Followers
520
Post
149K+
Views
ABOUT

The leading provider of local news in Queens.

 http://www.queenspost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Forest Hills, NY
Queens, NY
Society
County
Queens, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Society
Brooklyn, NY
Coronavirus
Queens, NY
Coronavirus
Brooklyn, NY
Health
City
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Health
City
Brooklyn, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalism#Roman Catholic Church#Covid 19#Flushing Catholic#Diocese#Nypd#St Michael
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
Queens Post

Richmond Hill Man Faces Up to 20 Years in Prison for Smuggling Guns and Ammo Into New York

A Richmond Hill man faces up to 20 years in prison for smuggling guns and ammo over state lines into to New York City. Richard McCormick, 42, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and other charges Tuesday night after he allegedly bought a cache of high-capacity magazines, gun parts and ammunition at a gun show in Pennsylvania and drove them all back to New York.
ProtestsPosted by
Queens Post

Rally to Bring Attention to Asian Bias Attacks to be Held in Jackson Heights Tuesday

A rally will be held Tuesday evening in Jackson Heights for a Filipina nurse who was assaulted in an apparent bias attack while handing out masks on the subway. The event, which is being organized by the National Alliance for Filipino Concerns, will take place at Diversity Plaza at 6 p.m. The rally is being held to denounce hate crimes against Asian Americans, and to encourage Asians to come forward when they are victims of such attacks.
Queens, NYPosted by
Queens Post

Four-Alarm Fire Tears Through Several Businesses in Sunnyside

A four-alarm fire tore through several businesses in Sunnyside Thursday morning. Flames broke out inside Taiyo Foods, a Japanese market located at 45-08 44th St., at around 7:20 a.m. The fire quickly spread to the four neighboring businesses housed within the same one-story building, FDNY officials said. The fire engulfed...
Public SafetyPosted by
Queens Post

Man Found Dead in Woodside/Elmhurst Apartment Killed Himself, Blew Up Building: NYPD

A man who was found dead by firefighters following an explosion inside his Woodside/Elmhurst apartment Tuesday likely killed himself prior to the massive blast, police said. Anesti Bulgaretsi, 26, was discovered by firefighters inside a seventh-floor penthouse apartment, located at 73-01 41 Ave., after an explosion and subsequent fire ripped through the upper floors of the building. The damage was so severe that it blew the roof off the penthouse ceiling and part of the building collapsed.
Queens, NYPosted by
Queens Post

Curbside Composting Will be Making a Return in the Fall

Curbside composting will be making a return in the fall. The Dept. of Sanitation (DSNY) announced last week that it will begin its free service of collecting food scraps, food-soiled paper and other organic waste from outside homes and residential buildings in select areas sometime in October. Curbside composting was...
Queens, NYPosted by
Queens Post

Queens DA Takes Down Reputed Gang Networks in Queensbridge and Ravenswood

More than two dozen individuals from three warring gangs were nabbed in a massive take down yesterday at the Ravenswood and Queensbridge NYCHA developments, the Queens District Attorney announced today. Twenty-eight reputed gang members were indicted by a Queens grand jury—variously charged with murder, attempted murder, assault, criminal possession of...
Queens, NYPosted by
Queens Post

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Coming to Some Queens Neighborhoods, Activists Calling for More

New York City is getting its first curbside charging stations for electric vehicles — but many activists want more stations than what has been allotted for Queens. The New York City Department of Transportation (DOT) announced in June that it would install 120 curbside charging ports in 23 neighborhoods across the five boroughs by October through a partnership with Con Edison and FLO, the maker of the chargers.
Queens, NYPosted by
Queens Post

Watch: Woman Robbed in Broad Daylight While Walking Her Dog in Ridgewood

The police have released video footage of a man who ripped a necklace off a 26-year-old woman on a Ridgewood street Tuesday and then took off with it. The woman was robbed while walking her dog in front of 17-39 Bleecker St. at around 9:35 a.m., when a man on a bike came up from behind and ripped off her gold necklace valued at approximately $1,100.
Public SafetyPosted by
Queens Post

NYPD Offering $10K Reward for Information on Corona Mass Shooting

The NYPD is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of four men wanted for a mass shooting in Corona Saturday night. The reward comes four days after two men opened fire on 37th Avenue (between 97th and 98th streets) that left 10 people injured in what police believe was a gang shooting. Seven of the people injured were innocent bystanders, with three being members of the Trinitarios gang—the intended targets.

Comments / 1

Community Policy