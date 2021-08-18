Trisha Yearwood Admits Her COVID-19 Case ‘Was Just No Joke’

While Trisha Yearwood experienced mild symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19 in February, the country veteran has admitted that her case was no walk in the park. During her new interview with PEOPLE (the TV Show!), Yearwood reflected on her time with the illness, admitting that her husband, Garth Brooks, wouldn’t leave her side. "I had what was considered a mild case and I think that's why we had — we were lucky that COVID didn't go into our lungs, but that's probably also why we have more trouble here," she said, while pointing to her face. "It was just no joke. [Garth] would not stay away from me. I'm like, 'Dude, I cannot be responsible for giving Garth Brooks COVID. You have to go quarantine on the other side of the house.'"