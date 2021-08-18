'Stronger belief' Damian Lillard will start season with Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

It was reported earlier this offseason that Damian Lillard was going to request a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers. It appears things have changed, at least for now.

According to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, there's a "stronger belief" that Lillard will begin the regular season with the Trail Blazers and could revisit a move before the trade deadline.

The Athletic's Shams Charania and Jason Quick reported in June that several NBA teams, including those in top markets, were "intensely monitoring" Lillard's situation in Portland to look for an opening to make trade offers.

Lillard has reportedly been upset with Portland's lack of success in the postseason since he was drafted in 2012. In a recent interview with Quick, he also expressed disappointment in the club not being able to get some of its top targets this summer. Those comments continued to spark trade rumors.

If the Trail Blazers aren't in good standing come next season's trade deadline, it won't be surprising if we hear about Lillard wanting out of Portland. Lillard has remained loyal to the Blazers thus far, but considering he's 31 years old and still doesn't have even a trip to the NBA Finals to his name, time is running out.

The New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers have been heavily linked to the star guard this summer, and any of those teams could make a solid push for him come the deadline if they're in a stable playoff position.