Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

'Stronger belief' Damian Lillard will start season with Trail Blazers

By Erin Walsh
Posted by 
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=378oKb_0bVPMHb300
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

It was reported earlier this offseason that Damian Lillard was going to request a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers. It appears things have changed, at least for now.

According to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, there's a "stronger belief" that Lillard will begin the regular season with the Trail Blazers and could revisit a move before the trade deadline.

The Athletic's Shams Charania and Jason Quick reported in June that several NBA teams, including those in top markets, were "intensely monitoring" Lillard's situation in Portland to look for an opening to make trade offers.

Lillard has reportedly been upset with Portland's lack of success in the postseason since he was drafted in 2012. In a recent interview with Quick, he also expressed disappointment in the club not being able to get some of its top targets this summer. Those comments continued to spark trade rumors.

If the Trail Blazers aren't in good standing come next season's trade deadline, it won't be surprising if we hear about Lillard wanting out of Portland. Lillard has remained loyal to the Blazers thus far, but considering he's 31 years old and still doesn't have even a trip to the NBA Finals to his name, time is running out.

The New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers have been heavily linked to the star guard this summer, and any of those teams could make a solid push for him come the deadline if they're in a stable playoff position.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Yardbarker

Yardbarker

19K+
Followers
27K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damian Lillard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bleacher Report#Athletic#The Trail Blazers#The New York Knicks#Golden State Warriors#The Star Guard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAYardbarker

Bradley Beal has specific offseason focus for further improvement

Bradley Beal is coming off a season that saw him finish second in the NBA in scoring. That’s not good enough for him, however, and he’s hoping for a big improvement to his game next season. Beal revealed that his goal is to be able to shoot deeper three-pointers next...
NFLYardbarker

Watch: Jameis Winston goes viral for pregame throwing routine

First it was Dak Prescott, and now it’s Jameis Winston. Winston went viral on Monday night for his interesting pregame warmup routine. New Orleans Saints reporter Nick Underhill shared video of Winston warming up ahead of the team’s game against the Jaguars. Winston appeared to be using weighted balls as he loosened up his arm. The way he wound his arm progressively faster and then in reverse produced some enjoyable video.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Damian Lillard Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

Even though Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has maintained that he isn’t actively pursuing a trade, rumors of his impending departure persist. The latest rumor comes from ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who recently “revealed” Lillard’s top trade destination. Appearing on Sirius XM NBA Radio, Stephen A. declared that the...
NBAlakers365.com

Damian Lillard’s Savage 4-Word Message To Carmelo Anthony After Ditching Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard is probably happy for Carmelo Anthony, who recently signed with the Los Angeles Lakers. However, it seems he's not yet ready to show it. After confirming his one-year deal with the Lakers, Anthony took to Instagram to bid his farewell to the Blazers–the lone team that gave him a chance after he was out for more than one year and when his career appeared to be over.
NBAYardbarker

Why Jeff Van Gundy 'couldn't be more impressed' with Damian Lillard

Jeff Van Gundy still hasn't spent much time with Damian Lillard. Team USA opened training camp in Las Vegas the first week of July and won Olympic gold less than a month later. Van Gundy, incredibly, hadn't even spoken to Lillard directly until their time with USA Basketball this summer.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

The key player Damian Lillard failed to successfully recruit to Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers have had a rather quiet offseason amid all the Damian Lillard trade rumors, re-signing Norman Powell and then bringing in a few role players to provide support for their starting lineup. Lillard recently addressed free agency and acknowledged some disappointment in not being able to get their top targets.
NBAbasketball-addict.com

Blazers news: Carmelo Anthony gets brutally honest about relationship with Damian Lillard amid Lakers move

After two resurgent seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers, Carmelo Anthony called time on his stint playing alongside Damian Lillard. Now with the Los Angeles Lakers, Melo took some time to reflect on his memorable spell with the Blazers and what type of relationship he has with Lillard. Anthony is truly appreciative of how Lillard, […] The post Blazers news: Carmelo Anthony gets brutally honest about relationship with Damian Lillard amid Lakers move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Blazers-Knicks Trade Is Centered Around Damian Lillard

There were trade rumors circulating around the NBA recently about where Damian Lillard would prefer to go if he requests a trade. The Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks were among those who entered the conversation. Lillard has denied his intention of requesting a trade but that might not be the case this offseason, but it remains something to monitor.
NBAPosted by
AllTrailBlazers

Report: Sixers Covet Trade Package to Flip for Damian Lillard

It's been an open secret for weeks that Daryl Morey is highly unlikely to make a trade with the Trail Blazers that doesn't bring Damian Lillard back to the Philadelphia 76ers. And even as his dreams of swapping Ben Simmons for Lillard as soon as possible fade further and further from reality, Morey still has ambitions of effectively using his disgruntled star point guard to acquire Portland's.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

The Whiteboard: 76ers are reportedly focused on Damian Lillard trade

The Whiteboard is The Step Back’s daily basketball newsletter, covering the NBA, WNBA and. more. Subscribe here to get it delivered to you via email each morning. According to a Sunday story by Derek Bodner of The Athletic, for the 76ers “the goal is less to trade Ben Simmons and more to acquire Damian Lillard.” It’s a report that will get a lot of attention in the next day or two, focused on the two highest-profile players on the trade market. The timing is also ripe for hyperbole, with Lillard just returning from the Olympics and Ben Simmons finishing last week reportedly ignoring calls and texts from everyone in the 76ers organization.
NBABleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Latest on Damian Lillard Trade, CJ McCollum and Lauri Markkanen

The initial flurry of signings and trades from NBA's free agency has had some time to settle, but in the Association, the next league-changing move is always right around the corner. Though some of the biggest names available in the market have found new homes, there are still some high-level...
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Blazers-Spurs Trade Is Focused On CJ McCollum

The Portland Trail Blazers have been the topic of conversation for weeks now and that is not going to change. It is only going to intensify as Damian Lillard remains in the organization ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season. This is where CJ McCollum can come into play. Now, there...

Comments / 0

Community Policy