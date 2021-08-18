Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lansing, MI

Top Doc Told Whitmer School Mask Mandate Would Curb Virus

Posted by 
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aRcEb_0bVPLgQt00

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s top doctor said Wednesday she had told Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the state health director that reinstituting a mask requirement in K-12 schools would likely lessen the spread of COVID-19, but she added there are other factors when considering the step.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive and chief deputy health director, reiterated that she is “concerned” about the coronavirus’ potential impact on schools as the delta variant takes hold. The state Department of Health and Human Services last week strongly recommended universal masking in schools regardless of vaccination status but stopped short of requiring it.

“We do understand that there currently is a law that would allow us to be able to implement that mandate, but at this time the governor and the director have not made that determination,” she told reporters. When pressed, she said she had “recommended that if a mask mandate were in place and it were followed, it would likely reduce the spread of COVID-19 in schools.”

On Tuesday, superintendents expressed frustration over having to decide about masks, a contentious issue in recent school board meetings. Many county health departments are recommending masks, but just one — Genesee — has mandated them countywide, specifically for K-6 students. teachers and staff.

© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing, MI
Government
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
Lansing, MI
Education
City
Genesee Charter Township, MI
Local
Michigan Education
Lansing, MI
Coronavirus
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
Lansing, MI
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K 12 School#Doc#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
CBS Detroit

Michigan Reports 3,920 New COVID-19 Cases, 10 Deaths

(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 3,920 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 10 deaths Monday. This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 933,394 and 20,123 deaths as of Aug. 23. Monday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed...
Michigan StatePosted by
CBS Detroit

Michigan’s Budget Director Leaving For Wayne State Post

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s budget director is leaving his position in October once the fiscal year budget is completed, the governor’s office announced Friday, Aug. 20. Dave Massaron will become chief financial officer at Wayne State University in Detroit. The new position came as a bit of surprise to...
Detroit, MIPosted by
CBS Detroit

Whitmer Offers To Help Refugees From Afghanistan

(CBS DETROIT) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a statement as the United States prepares for refugees to arrive. In the statement, Whitmer says, “As Afghan families flee violence and political persecution, it is our duty and honor to welcome them with that fundamental Michigan spirit of friendliness.”. She also says...
Clarkston, MIPosted by
CBS Detroit

Clarkston Man Charged With Threatening Whitmer

(CBS DETROIT) – Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that a Clarkston man has been charged for sending threatening messages directed at Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Kevin Dawe, 31, has been charged with two counts of malicious use of telecommunications services, misdemeanors each punishable by up to six months in jail and/or a fine of up to $1,000.
Lansing, MIPosted by
CBS Detroit

Michigan Redistricting Panel OKs Mapping Process, Schedule

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s redistricting commission on Thursday, Aug. 19, approved a process and schedule to draft, propose and ultimately adopt congressional and legislative maps by year’s end. The 10-2 vote came after commissioners changed course and decided to initially bounce between crafting U.S. House, state Senate, and state...
Michigan StatePosted by
CBS Detroit

MSP Captain Mike Brown To Run For Governor

(CBS DETROIT) – The Republican race for Michigan Governor is getting a little crowded, as the Michigan State Police captain throws his name in the hat. Capt. Mike Brown is running for the Republican nomination to challenge Governor Whitmer in 2022. He is currently serving as the commander of the...
Lansing, MIPosted by
CBS Detroit

Whitmer To OK Letting Drunken Drivers Try To Clear Record

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan legislators voted Aug. 17 to let an estimated 200,000 one-time drunken drivers seek to set aside their conviction, finalizing expungement bills that will be signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The legislation received wide bipartisan support, 92-16 in the Republican-led House. It will lift a prohibition...
Detroit, MIPosted by
CBS Detroit

Whitmer: Spend $75M Of Pandemic Rescue Funds To Reduce Crime

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday proposed spending $75 million in federal pandemic rescue funding to reduce violent crime, calling it a critical issue that must be addressed amid double-digit percentage increases in several Michigan cities. The framework, if enacted by legislators, would allocate additional funding to...
Detroit, MIPosted by
CBS Detroit

Detroit Offers 3rd Vaccine Dose, Mayor Warns Of Virus Spread

DETROIT (AP) – Mayor Mike Duggan warned Detroit residents Monday to get vaccinated before the city and Michigan begin to resemble a number of southern and Midwest states inundated with COVID-19 infections primarily due to the delta variant. Duggan told reporters that the city will begin giving third shots Tuesday,...
Detroit, MIPosted by
CBS Detroit

Expert Gives Tips On Cost Savings For School Supplies

(CBS DETROIT)– The national retail federation estimates back to school spending will reach a record of $31.1 billion up more than $3 billion last year. K-12 parents expected to spend over $800 per household. Something the Nelson family in Detroit knows much about. “My youngest will be Kindergarten, then we’ll...
Detroit, MIPosted by
CBS Detroit

U.S. Extends Non-Essential Travel With Canada, Mexico

(CBS DETROIT) – Canadian travelers hoping to visit the U.S. will have to wait even longer. The Department of Homeland Security says it’s extending border restrictions with Canada and Mexico for all non-essential travel until Sept. 21st. Americans can still visit Canada, which opened its borders to u-s visitors earlier...
Detroit, MIPosted by
CBS Detroit

Ambassador Bridge Extends Free Toll Program

(CBS DETROIT) – Those heading across the Ambassador Bridge can expect a free commute for a little longer. Officials announce the free toll program is extending to help all travelers reunite with their loved ones across the border. “After more than a year of being separated from family, friends, and...
Lansing, MIPosted by
CBS Detroit

AG Nessel Wants Higher Credits For Storm Victims

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Attorney General Dana Nessel is urging two of Michigan’s largest utility companies to increase the credits offered to customers who have suffered losses because of outages after nearly 1 million homes and businesses reported they lost power during storms last week. According to DTE Energy, the...

Comments / 10

Community Policy