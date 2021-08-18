Dinsmore adds PostProcess Technologies' DEMI 910 resin removal platform to Carbon 3D printing lab
Californian additive manufacturing service provider has installed PostProcess Technologies’ DEMI 910 automated resin-removal platform in its Carbon 3D printing lab. The company uses the Carbon L1 and M2 Digital Light Synthesis (DLS) machines as part of its ‘design for prototyping, design for additive manufacturing and general 3D printing’ services, and has now added the DEMI 910 to enhance these workflows. PostProcess' DEMI 910 was launched earlier this year, having been specifically developed for Carbon's DLS technology.www.tctmagazine.com
