Dinsmore adds PostProcess Technologies' DEMI 910 resin removal platform to Carbon 3D printing lab

Modelithics has released new models for a wide range of quad-flat no-leads (QFN) packages from Barry Industries. The new models include both 3D and equivalent-circuit models for 18 different packages that range in size from 3 to 8 mm, for a total of 36 new models. Among the 18 packages are three different 3-mm versions and six different 4-mm versions. In addition, three different 6-, 7-, and 8-mm versions, respectively, are included. The new 3D models for these packages are validated from DC to 40 GHz in microstrip configurations but are generalized for use in other interconnect configurations. The new equivalent-circuit models for the packages are also validated from DC to 40 GHz and are intended for microstrip applications.