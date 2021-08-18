Cohen criticizes 'unproductive' Mets hitters amid slump

Cancel
New York Mets owner Steven Cohen criticized his team following its season-worst fifth straight loss, showing a side much like that of late Yankees owner George Steinbrenner.

“It’s hard to understand how professional hitters can be this unproductive,” Cohen tweeted Wednesday, a day after a 3-2 loss at San Francisco. “The best teams have a more disciplined approach. The slugging and OPS numbers don’t lie.”

The Mets, bought by Cohen last offseason, had sole possession of the NL East lead from May 9 until Aug. 6. They have lost 12 of their past 16 games and 14 of their past 19, falling to 59-60.

They started Wednesday third in the NL East, 4 1/2 games behind Atlanta and two games back of Philadelphia. They were 6 1/2 games back for the second NL wild card.

Ace Jacob deGrom has not pitched since July 7 what with the team says is right forearm tightness.

New York is hitting .232 in its past 13 games, 24th among the 30 teams, with a .656 OPS that ranks 26th.

The Mets' 450 runs this season are 28th, ahead of only Texas (446) and Pittsburgh (431).

