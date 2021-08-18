Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oneida, NY

Oneida Indian Nation joins bid to operate mobile sports betting in New York

By Don Cazentre
Posted by 
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When it comes to mobile (online) sports betting in New York, the Oneida Indian Nation wants to be a player. The Oneidas are a partner in one of the six applicant groups bidding to operate the potential multi-million dollar business of online sports betting across the state. The state Gaming Commission last week released the names and some details about the applicants who responded to its request for online gaming proposals.

www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
38K+
Followers
30K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
City
Onondaga, NY
City
Schenectady, NY
Oneida, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
Oneida, NY
Sports
City
Akwesasne, NY
City
Oneida, NY
Oneida, NY
Lifestyle
City
Philadelphia, NY
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oneida Nation#Sports Betting#Mobile#The Oneida Indian Nation#European#Caesars Entertainment#The Oneida Nation#Turning Stone#Resorts World Catskills#Rush Street Interactive#Rivers Casino Resort#Pointsbet#The St Regis Mohawk#State#The Gaming Commission#Sportshandle Com#Kambi Lrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gambling
Related
Onondaga County, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

New York State Fair Day 4 records lowest attendance so far this year

Geddes, N.Y. — Attendance at the New York State Fair dipped to its lowest so far this year on Monday. A total of 33,541 people attended the fourth day of the fair. A large portion of Monday’s fairgoers — an estimated 21,333 of the 33,541 — attended the Foreigner concert at Chevy Park, organizers said. (Several hundred people watched Bishop Briggs perform at Chevy Court.)
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

Attendance at the 2021 NYS Fair so far is half that of past years. A cause for concern?

New York State Fair Director Troy Waffner has seen the numbers, but he’s not pushing the panic button. At least not yet. Attendance at the 2021 State Fair has hovered just below or just above 40,000 on each of the first three days (Friday to Sunday). That’s less than half the average attendance of about 83,000 per day for the first three days of the pre-Covid 2019 fair. (There was no fair in 2020).
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

Kathy Hochul sworn in as NY governor; FDA fully approves Pfizer Covid vaccine (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 24)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter (brought to you by Kinney Drugs) delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 86; Low: 66. Partly cloudy. HOT BLOODED: Chevy Park sounds great, and so does Foreigner. More than 21,000 fans rocked out at the NYS Fair Monday night, the biggest concert crowd yet this year. See their setlist and our full review. (NYS Fair photo)
LotteryPosted by
Syracuse.com

Powerball: See the latest numbers in Monday’s $293 million drawing

For the first time, the Powerball lottery will hold a Monday drawing to give players another chance to win the grand prize. In addition, a new add-on feature called Double Play will give players in select locations another chance to match their Powerball numbers in a separate drawing. The Double Play drawing will be held immediately after the regular drawing and will have a top cash prize of $10 million.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

Destiny USA’s new lawyer should look at a map (Your Letters)

So junk-bond Destiny USA has scraped together enough money to hire a lawyer to bash the community grid option for Interstate 81 (”Destiny USA hires former Federal Highway Administration lawyer to fight I-81 plan,” Aug. 17, 2021). Attorney Fred Wagner is arguing that the whole proposal is flawed because of outdated data. He says customers from Canada will have difficulty finding the mall, and that, for some reason, the new Amazon warehouse is proof that I-81 should stay. Wagner should see a map and should read the most recent retail data. Both the mall and Canada are north of Syracuse, and no Canadian will know or care if the highway is torn down through Syracuse. And the existence of the Amazon warehouse is proof, in itself, that big box retail is a dinosaur. Amazon is now the largest retailer in the world, edging Walmart. Where does that trend leave Destiny, regardless what happens to 81? Perhaps Wagner could negotiate a new deal between Destiny, Syracuse and Onondaga County: If you don’t tear down 81, we will begin to pay property taxes.
New York City, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

Tropical Storm Henri: Biden approves emergency declaration for New York

President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for parts of New York on Sunday as Tropical Storm Henri bears down on the state. The declaration makes federal emergency aid available to the state to supplement “state, tribal and local response efforts to the emergency conditions in the areas affected by Tropical Storm Henri, beginning on Aug. 21 and continuing,” the Federal Emergency Management Agency said.
Onondaga County, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

NY seeing more ‘high’ Covid spread; Onondaga County adding 100 new cases a day (see CDC list)

More counties in New York state are seeing “high” transmission of Covid-19, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC strongly recommends wearing masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, in areas with “substantial” (orange areas on map above) and “high” (red) transmission of Covid-19 — now 60 of New York’s 62 counties. Areas seeing at least 50 new cases per 100,000 people (or an 8-9.9% positivity rate) in the past 7 days are considered “substantial” spread, and areas seeing at least 100 cases per 100,000 people (or at least a 10% positivity rate) in the past 7 days are considered “high” spread.

Comments / 0

Community Policy