Oneida Indian Nation joins bid to operate mobile sports betting in New York

So junk-bond Destiny USA has scraped together enough money to hire a lawyer to bash the community grid option for Interstate 81 (”Destiny USA hires former Federal Highway Administration lawyer to fight I-81 plan,” Aug. 17, 2021). Attorney Fred Wagner is arguing that the whole proposal is flawed because of outdated data. He says customers from Canada will have difficulty finding the mall, and that, for some reason, the new Amazon warehouse is proof that I-81 should stay. Wagner should see a map and should read the most recent retail data. Both the mall and Canada are north of Syracuse, and no Canadian will know or care if the highway is torn down through Syracuse. And the existence of the Amazon warehouse is proof, in itself, that big box retail is a dinosaur. Amazon is now the largest retailer in the world, edging Walmart. Where does that trend leave Destiny, regardless what happens to 81? Perhaps Wagner could negotiate a new deal between Destiny, Syracuse and Onondaga County: If you don’t tear down 81, we will begin to pay property taxes.