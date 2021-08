As the 2021 Kansas high school football practices are underway, The Kansas Shrine Bowl Board of Directors is excited to announce the selection of our 2022 Head Coaches. Wichita Collegiate’s Troy Black and Basehor-Linwood’s Rod Stallbaumer will serve as the Head Coaches for the 49th Kansas Shrine Bowl, to be held Saturday, July 23rd at Carnie Smith Stadium in Pittsburg, Kansas. Black will lead the West and Stallbaumer the East. The head coaches are selected by a vote of the previous games staff, including fellow coaches, camp directors, trainers, and managers.