TransUnion: Healthy Credit Market Drives Lending Rebound

By David Krechevsky
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShift to digital, virtual lending has helped industry rebound. The financial services industry continues to rebound from the early struggles of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to TransUnion’s Quarterly Credit Industry Insights Report for the second quarter of 2021. The report, released today, shows the a mortgage, auto & personal loan...

nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Consumer Credit, Credit Report, TransUnion, Credit Card, Personal Loan, Credit Industry Indicator, Covid
