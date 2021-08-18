Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Chicago teen owner of thriving family business Peke's Pozole

Posted by 
Localish
Localish
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cpIrM_0bVPI6pT00

Not only is 18-year-old Jonathan Macedo handling responsibilities of a teenager about to head to college - he's also running a business!

Peke's Pozole opened up its doors in 2018 after Macedo's mother started the business from her home. Macedo started working at the restaurant at 15 years old. When he turned 18, his parents signed the restaurant over to him.

Macedo, from the Chicago neighborhood Archer Heights, said he has been responsible for placing orders with suppliers, driving to vegetable and meat distributors' warehouses, handling the business financial information, and filling out documents for grant applications - to name a few.

"A big thing I do is balance the restaurant, school, a girlfriend and friends," said Macedo.

Peke's Pozole is known for its pozole, a traditional Mexican soup, as well as other traditional Mexican plates.

Macedo will be attending DePaul University in the fall and he said he'll be majoring in business.

For more information on Peke's Pozole, visit their website at pekespozole.us.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Localish

Localish

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
783K+
Views
ABOUT

Good food. Good people. Good living. Localish is all about bringing out the good in America’s cities.

 https://abc.com/shows/localish
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Food & Drinks
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
Local
Illinois Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pozole#Family Business#Depaul University#Food Drink#Mexican#Depaul University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related

Comments / 1

Community Policy