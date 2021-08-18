Alex Rodriguez Has ‘No Regrets’ After Jennifer Lopez Split: ‘Everything Happens for a Reason’
Good vibes only! Alex Rodriguez reflected on the changes in his life since his split from ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez. “Everything happens for a reason,” the former New York Yankees player, 46, told Entertainment Tonight earlier this week. “All of those things that have happened, I think I have done a good job at learning from my lessons and then applying them in the future. So, like I said, no regrets.”www.usmagazine.com
