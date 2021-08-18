Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Alex Rodriguez Has ‘No Regrets’ After Jennifer Lopez Split: ‘Everything Happens for a Reason’

By Erin Crabtree
US Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood vibes only! Alex Rodriguez reflected on the changes in his life since his split from ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez. “Everything happens for a reason,” the former New York Yankees player, 46, told Entertainment Tonight earlier this week. “All of those things that have happened, I think I have done a good job at learning from my lessons and then applying them in the future. So, like I said, no regrets.”

www.usmagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J Lo
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Marc Anthony
Person
Alex Rodriguez
Person
Jennifer Lopez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Entertainment Tonight#Us Weekly#Hot Hollywood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Alex Rodriguez, Melanie Collins continue relationship on Ibiza vacation

Alex Rodriguez and Melanie Collins may be “just friends” for now, but a relationship between them sure seems to be budding. The NFL on CBS reporter was photographed hanging out with A-Rod for the former baseball player’s birthday in St. Tropez during the week. Page Six reported that they were told the pair are just friends for now. But the way they have kept going suggests there may be something more to it.
CelebritiesPopSugar

Jennifer Lopez Wore the Ultimate Date-Night Dress on Another Internet-Breaking Outing

Relationships may come and go, but little black dresses will forever be a date-night staple. While celebrating her 52nd birthday in Saint-Tropez with ex-turned-current boyfriend Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez wore quite the classic Dolce & Gabbana dress featuring a midi length, square neckline, and long sleeves, which perhaps proved she is impervious to weather. Her accessories — pearl-adorned platform heels and a rose-printed box bag — were also by the Italian luxury brand. J Lo completed the sexy outfit with a few gold necklaces of varying lengths.
CelebritiesPosted by
POPSUGAR

J Lo's Pink-Diamond Engagement Ring From Ben Affleck Is Reportedly Worth Almost $12 Million Today

Now that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have rekindled their romance, bets are high for whether J Lo still has her pink 6.1-carat diamond engagement ring from 2002. After meeting and falling in love on the set of Gigli, Ben proposed to Jennifer with the Harry Winston sparkler that was then valued at $1.2 million and called one of the rarest stones in the world. "It's the most magnificent thing I've ever seen. I still look at it and kind of marvel at it, you know?" Jen told Diane Sawyer during an interview. "He was like, 'I just wanted you to have something that nobody else would have.'" According to her former publicist Rob Shuter, Jen has never returned the ring, reporting to Access Daily, "If things move forward with these two, gosh, she's already got the most beautiful ring I've seen."
NFLwashingtonnewsday.com

Alex Rodriguez secretly likes Jennifer Lopez’s ex-Instagram fiancée’s post

Alex Rodriguez secretly likes Jennifer Lopez’s ex-Instagram fiancée’s post. Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 52nd birthday on Saturday, and Alex Rodriguez sent her some love. Jennifer Lopez’s sister, Lynda Lopez, celebrated her birthday by posting a selfie with her on Instagram and writing a long message expressing her love for the...
MLBenstarz.com

Alex Rodriguez Dissed Ex Jennifer Lopez on His Latest IG Story?

Alex Rodriguez just thrown some love and massive praise to his ex-wife's way, despite her brother having sued him. Some surmised it's his way of dissing his ex Jennifer Lopez, who's now in the loving arms of her old flame, Ben Affleck. Could Alex Rodriguez being so public about his...
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

How Jennifer Garner Feels About Her Ex Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's ‘Serious’ Relationship

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's rekindled relationship has become Hollywood's most all-in, public romance of the summer. As the two continue their European vacation in Italy this week, Entertainment Tonight got an update from a source about how Lopez and Affleck feel about each other now — and how their exes Marc Anthony (Lopez's ex-husband) and Jennifer Garner (Affleck's ex-wife) feel about their “serious” relationship.
Theater & Dancepurewow.com

What Is Jennifer Lopez’s Net Worth? Here’s How the Pop Star Built Her Massive Fortune

It’s no secret that Jennifer Lopez is one of the hardest working women in the business. After starting off as a Fly Girl dancer on In Living Color, the actress, singer and entrepreneur skyrocketed to fame in 1997 by starring as Tejano singer Selena in the self-titled biopic. Eight albums and more than two dozen films later, J.Lo is officially a pop culture icon, having released catchy bops like “Let’s Get Loud” and fun rom-coms like The Wedding Planner. Not to mention her many lucrative business ventures.

Comments / 0

Community Policy