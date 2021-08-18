Cancel
Visual Art

The Cove House by Red Brick Studio benefits from hilly slope and captures picturesque views in India

worldarchitecture.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePune-based architecture practice Red Brick Studio has designed a weekend home nestled in a site swaddled by the mountains of the Western Ghats in Pune, India, benefitting from a hilly terrain and capturing picturesque views with its curved-profile roof. Named The Cove House, the 170-square-metre building was designed for a...

worldarchitecture.org

