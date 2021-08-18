Boil advisory issued for Waterworks District #3, Coteau

A boil water advisory has been issued for Waterworks District #3, Coteau because of a drop in water pressure.

The advisory will remain in effect until notification from the Louisiana Department of Health.

Customers should boil water for one full minute before consumption.

