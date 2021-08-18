Boil advisory issued for Waterworks District #3, Coteau
A boil water advisory has been issued for Waterworks District #3, Coteau because of a drop in water pressure.
The advisory will remain in effect until notification from the Louisiana Department of Health.
Customers should boil water for one full minute before consumption.
