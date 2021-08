Owen Wilson speaks on ‘Wedding Crashers 2’ There have been rumors circulating that ‘Wedding Crashers 2’ is in the works, but fans have not received official word on if the movie is in development or not. Owen Wilson recently did an interview and talked about ‘Wedding Crashers 2’. He said, “It’s one of those movies that seems to connect with people so if we can come up with something we think could be great then I’m sure we’ll do it.