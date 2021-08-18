Cancel
ZTE announces an international release for the Axon 30 as the second-gen UDC phone undergoes JerryRigEverything testing

By Deirdre O'Donnell
notebookcheck.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe famous YouTuber Zach Nelson of JerryRigEverything has now featured a ZTE Axon 30 5G on his channel, in a video that seems to confirm the phone has an improved under-display selfie camera compared to its first-gen predecessor the 20 5G. The sensor lives under a sub-section of screen that blends better with the rest of the panel this time around - even if it is clearly rated to turn you into your own gaming avatar while in action.

