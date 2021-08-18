ZTE announces an international release for the Axon 30 as the second-gen UDC phone undergoes JerryRigEverything testing

The ZTE AXON 30 was officially announced a couple of weeks ago. It was introduced with a better under-display camera. It is a follow-up to the first commercially-released smartphone with a selfie camera placed under the screen. The image quality wasn’t that great but ZTE was the first in the world to make it possible. Other OEMs are set to follow now. The next-gen model comes with an improved under display camera. We are looking forward to seeing the results and reviews.