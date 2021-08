Walther Adrianzen’s dream is here. Despite years of accolades for his Peruvian-style ceviche and raw fish cooking, Adrianzen has struggled to make a bigger moment for himself out in the world, cooking instead for the past half-decade in the front of his uncle’s bakery and restaurant Lonzo’s in Culver City. It was a novel mash-up of culinary ideas, but never quite what Adrianzen imagined for himself. Now, years after kind words about his cooking from the late Jonathan Gold, Adrianzen is ready for his new reveal with Ceviche Stop, taking over the closed Gaby’s at the corner of La Cienega and Washington.