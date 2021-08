BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Some parents and other community members are concerned that the policies schools have in place, along with the Texas Education Agency guidance shaping some of those policies, aren’t enough to keep their kids safe from COVID-19. As the delta variant fuels rising case counts and hospitalizations across Texas, some parents like Alison Pittman, who is the mother of an 11-year-old College Station ISD student, are getting ready to send their kids back to school next week.