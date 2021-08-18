Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila, Maricopa, Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-18 10:30:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-18 12:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gila; Maricopa; Pinal FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE WOODBURY BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR GILA, MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES At 1030 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Woodbury Burn Scar. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flood waters will be capable of traveling down to Roosevelt Estates. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Upper Campaign Creek. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Woodbury Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Woodbury Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Reevis Mountain School, low water crossings along J-Bar Road and Roosevelt Estates. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLEalerts.weather.gov
