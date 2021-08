The African American Art History Initiative (AAAHI) from The Getty Research Institute is a transformational research initiative focusing on the postwar art and cultural legacy of artists of African American and African diasporic heritage. The Getty Research Institute's objective is to provide a more robust and accurate history of American art, one that will have a decisive impact on the narrative of global culture. Cherise Smith, Chair of the African & African Diaspora Studies department and Professor of African & African Diaspora Studies and Art History at The University of Texas at Austin is one of two scholars, alongside Tobias Wofford of Virginia Commonwealth University, in the initiative's inaugural cohort.