Evansville, IN

Downtown Evansville To Get Golf Simulator & Duckpin Bowling Venue

By Travis Sams
99.5 WKDQ
99.5 WKDQ
 6 days ago
Party Central in Downtown Evansville is about to get a major transformation and I can't wait to see the finished product. Downtown Evansville has been doing a fantastic job over the past few years at really bringing in some fun and entertaining events and venues to residents. There seems to always be something going on, whether it's Market on Main, Night on Main, or even fun places to visit like Kevin's Backstage Bar & Grill, or High Score Saloon. There's a lot of fun to be had in Downtown Evansville, and it continues to grow!

99.5 WKDQ

99.5 WKDQ

Evansville IN
99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

