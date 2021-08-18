Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Antonio, TX

This new San Antonio land bridge enables people and animals to safely cross a busy highway

By Aaron Smithson - The Architect's Newspaper
ourcommunitynow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcross North America, from major urban centers to remote national parks , wildlife crossings have gained considerable popularity in efforts to mitigate the deleterious environmental and economic effects of animal -related car collisions. But while most such bridges serve the singular purpose of funneling wildlife across dangerous highways and reducing roadkill, one project in San Antonio took things a step further.

ourcommunitynow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Government
San Antonio, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animals#National Parks#Urban Park#Stimson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Associated Press

Trump-backed Herschel Walker seeks Georgia Senate seat

ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker on Tuesday filed paperwork to enter the U.S. Senate race in Georgia after months of speculation, joining other Republicans seeking to unseat Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022. The 59-year-old Walker joins the race with high name recognition, known for winning a Heisman Trophy in...
MusicPosted by
Reuters

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies after tour pull out

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, widely regarded as one of the coolest men in rock, a jazz enthusiast and a snappy dresser, died on Tuesday just three weeks after pulling out of the band's upcoming U.S. tour for health reasons. He was 80 years old.

Comments / 0

Community Policy