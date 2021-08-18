Cancel
Capitol Hill Mainstay Volunteer Park Cafe Reopens With Intriguing New Menu and Nods to the Past

By Gabe Guarente
Eater
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a quiet, leafy corner of Galer Street and 17th Avenue East, there’s once again the welcome sign of activity inside the Volunteer Park Cafe. Pastry chef Crystal Chiu is bustling around the small kitchen, while manager Melissa Johnson carries armloads of paper cups and other supplies through the freshly renovated space. New owner James DeSarno — a local architect and wine mogul — pops up at one point from cleaning the basement and proudly points out some of the new overhead lighting, while noting that the well-known front counter has been preserved, as has the vintage sign in the back that says “Groceries.”

