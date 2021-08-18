Rumor | AMD Radeon RX 7000 lineup could be a mix of 6 nm Navi 3x RDNA 3 and refreshed 6 nm Navi 2x RDNA 2 parts
AMD's upcoming Navi 3x line of GPUs is said to be based on the next gen 6 nm RDNA 3 architecture. So far, we have been hearing rumors that AMD could use a mix of multi-chip module (MCM) and monolithic dies for RDNA 3. Now, we are also getting to know that AMD may reuse some of the Navi 2x parts as well in the entry-level to mid-range Radeon RX 7000 series.www.notebookcheck.net
