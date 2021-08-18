Rumor | AMD Radeon RX 7000 lineup could be a mix of 6 nm Navi 3x RDNA 3 and refreshed 6 nm Navi 2x RDNA 2 parts

It’s been almost five months since the launch of the RX 6700 XT, AMD’s GPU targeting 1440p gaming, so one might say we’re overdue for a release for more budget-minded gamers. Well, the wait is finally over as the RX 6600 XT has arrived and takes aim at 1080p. Starting at $379, it doesn’t exactly come cheap, but thanks to a smaller die and pre-planning on the part of AMD, you may just be able to find it in stock. Let’s take a closer look and see if it’s been worth the wait.