Quorum break wedding bells: Dallas Democrat says she traveled to Portugal to get married

By Lauren McGaughy - Dallas Morning News
ourcommunitynow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN — A Dallas lawmaker who was criticized for going to Portugal after House Democrats absconded to Washington has confirmed for the first time why she left the country. In her first statement about the overseas trip, Rep. Jessica González told The Dallas Morning News that she and her fiancée Angela Hale held a marriage ceremony in Portugal on Aug. 7. González returned to Dallas on Aug. 11, she said.

Texas StateDallas Observer

Texas Democrats Squabble as Some Ditch D.C. Quorum-Breaking Trip

United they stand, divided they brawl. After the start of the first special legislative session in July, more than 50 Texas Democratic lawmakers broke quorum and flocked to Washington. There, they met with national politicians and conducted a robust media tour, all in the name of one goal: protecting voting rights.
PoliticsBakersfield Now

Texas House speaker signs arrest warrant for quorum-breaking Democrats

AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) — Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan has signed civil arrest warrants for each of the 52 quorum-busting Democrats Tuesday evening, just hours after state representatives on the floor approved the motion for the chamber leader to call on the arrest of absent members along almost explicitly party lines.
Texas Statedefendernetwork.com

More Democrats return, end of quorum in Texas House

Quorum-breaking Texas House Democrats saw a large break in their ranks Monday as over a dozen members returned to the floor, while others remained away in protest over the GOP voting bill. The development meant that a new high of 113 members were present for the second special session. A...
Texas Stateourcommunitynow.com

Editorial: Don't forget Paris ISD, the tiny Texas school district that outsmarted Abbott on masks

When German film director Wim Wenders’ “Paris, Texas” premiered in 1984, Parisian Texans in the audience at the downtown Grand Theater might have been surprised — and perhaps disappointed — that the movie completely ignored their tidy, little city northeast of Dallas. Nearly four decades later, easy believers in East Texas stereotypes might have been surprised that Parisian elected officials would dare defy a craven, overbearing governor whose primary concern is not the well-being of his fellow Texans but his own political ambitions.
Politicshngn.com

New Stimulus Check: Here's How to Know If You Have Unclaimed Cash in Your State

Another batch of stimulus checks may never arrive, and many of the previous stimulus payments made during the pandemic are about to expire. Some states are handing out new stimulus checks, but this may not be enough for many people. So, if you need some more cash, one unexpected source for your next coronavirus stimulus check maybe your state's unclaimed cash reserves.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Atlantic

The Man in Joe Biden’s Way

The biggest roadblock to President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda at the moment isn’t centrist Senator Joe Manchin or a progressive like Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez—it’s a third-term New Jersey Democrat who most Americans have never heard of: Representative Josh Gottheimer. For Democrats to have any hope of passing their transformative, $3.5...
U.S. PoliticsCNET

Will a 4th stimulus check be approved in 2021? Here's the latest

Plenty of public support for a fourth stimulus payment remains as many Americans continue to struggle financially while the delta variant surges. But at this time, the House and Senate are occupied with the $1 trillion infrastructure bill and the $3.5 trillion federal budget package, leaving another check off the 2021 shortlist of things to be approved. But there's still relief aid on the table this year and next, especially for parents.
POTUSPosted by
The Guardian

Trump’s border wall reportedly in severe disrepair in Arizona

When Donald Trump launched his presidential campaign in 2015 by saying “Nobody builds walls better than me”, it was to say the least a questionable claim. Trump insisted the “great wall” he planned for the southern US border, to keep out unwanted migrants, would be “impenetrable, physical, tall, powerful, beautiful”.
California StatePosted by
Fox News

Rep. Donalds torches Pelosi maskless California fundraiser: She thinks she's different than you

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., on Monday took aim at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for hosting a maskless fundraiser while her constituents are still bound to COVID-19 regulations. "This is the land of hypocrisy," Donalds told "Fox News Primetime" guest host Jesse Watters. "These people live a different way. They are hypocrites. They do not like to live under the standards that they want to put on you."
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

Trump’s poll numbers creep up

Despite ongoing negative press, former President Donald Trump has some promising new poll numbers. According to an NBC News survey released Sunday, 25% of U.S. adults give Mr. Trump a “very positive” rating — up 4 percentage points from a previous poll conducted by the network in April. Another 13% give Mr. Trump a “somewhat positive” review, up by 2 percentage points in the same period.

