Quorum break wedding bells: Dallas Democrat says she traveled to Portugal to get married
AUSTIN — A Dallas lawmaker who was criticized for going to Portugal after House Democrats absconded to Washington has confirmed for the first time why she left the country. In her first statement about the overseas trip, Rep. Jessica González told The Dallas Morning News that she and her fiancée Angela Hale held a marriage ceremony in Portugal on Aug. 7. González returned to Dallas on Aug. 11, she said.ourcommunitynow.com
