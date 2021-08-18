San Antonio Spurs: Josh Primo is Deserving of More Respect

The San Antonio Spurs were wheeling and dealing a bit this offseason and in the process, acquired former No. 22 pick Chandler Hutchison. He was a prospect we took a look at initially before the 2018 draft and now has ended up in San Antonio after all. He could end up being trade bait or a trade add-in down the road as the Spurs likely need to move some pieces to get to the 15-person season start roster limit. However, if Hutchison finds himself on the final roster, here’s a little bit of what you can expect.