San Antonio Spurs: Josh Primo is Deserving of More Respect
After only two summer league games for the San Antonio Spurs (at the time of writing), it seems clear that the 12th overall pick, Joshua Primo, was worth the reach. Initially, Spurs fans were disappointed and shocked by the pick, but Primo has done everything right since being selected. The young man seems very excited to call San Antonio home, plays with a confidence rarely seen in an 18-year-old, and is already showing flashes of being an absurdly good scorer and defender.ourcommunitynow.com
