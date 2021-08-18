MedAlliance enrolls first patient in drug-eluting balloon trial for erectile dysfunction
MedAlliance announced today that it enrolled the first patient in an erectile dysfunction (ED) feasibility study with its drug-eluting balloon (DEB). Nyon, Switzerland-based MedAlliance’s first patient was enrolled in the trial at the University of Rome Tor Vergata, Italy, under the direction of principal investigator Giuseppe Sangiorgi, a professor of cardiovascular interventional pathology.www.massdevice.com
