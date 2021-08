The new Wear OS 3.0 is inching closer and closer by the day, and saying that smartwatch fans on the Android side of things are excited would be an understatement. I have been using Wear OS since it was Android Wear but have dabbled in the world of Samsung's Tizen-based wearables along the way, as well. In my use of the two platforms and a variety of hardware, I have grown excited for Samsung to make a Wear OS watch and come up with a few things I hope that this new co-developed Wear OS 3.0 adopts from Tizen.