Ryan Patrick John Bennett

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office, along with the Texas Department of Corrections K-9 division were in the area of County Road 1504 and Loop 7 Wednesday morning just outside of Athens checking a wooded area for a wanted man.

"If you see Ryan Patrick John Bennett please call 903-675-5128," HCSO posted. "After posting the most wanted video this morning we received information in reference to his location."