In this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer provided an update on WWE women's star Asuka. Asuka hasn't been in the ring on TV since July's Money in the Bank ladder match and before that, her last singles action was on a mid-June Raw against Rhea Ripley. Meltzer said that Asuka is fine and just not being used for anything at the moment, adding that she was at last Monday's Raw tapings and left early because she wasn't being used.