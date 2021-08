Circle is a Fintech that is best known for its dollar-based stablecoin, USDC, that has grown rapidly in recent months. Today, USDC is the second most popular stablecoin following Tether, with a market cap of over $27 billion. While about half the size of Tether (USDT), Circle has not suffered any of the regulatory and legal scrutiny Tether has had to endure as Circle has always focused on being a compliance-first digital operation that sought out regulatory approval before entering the marketplace.