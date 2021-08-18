Cancel
No Ranked Battles for Legends: Arceus, Diamond/Pearl Remakes

By Ben Lamoreux
Nintendo Enthusiast
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pokémon Company held the longest ever Pokémon Presents, giving us nearly half an hour of updates. Most of that time was spent on Pokémon Legends: Arceus and the Diamond and Pearl remakes. We learned tons of details about new and revamped features that will show up in these games, but we also learned about one key feature that won’t be present in either. The Pokémon Company has confirmed that Ranked Battles will be absent in both games.

