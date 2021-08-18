State leaders discuss efforts to contain California wildfires

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION) State emergency management, fire and law enforcement officials are meeting Wednesday to provide an update on efforts to contain wildfires burning around the state.

They are also expected to discuss recovery efforts and how agencies will support and help affected communities.

Cal Fire reports that around 10,000 firefighters are fighting 11 large fires burning around the state. The current largest is the Dixie Fire in Northern California.

