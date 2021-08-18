Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

State leaders discuss efforts to contain California wildfires

By Avery Johnson
Posted by 
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05vAGL_0bVPBzSW00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION) State emergency management, fire and law enforcement officials are meeting Wednesday to provide an update on efforts to contain wildfires burning around the state.

They are also expected to discuss recovery efforts and how agencies will support and help affected communities.

Cal Fire reports that around 10,000 firefighters are fighting 11 large fires burning around the state. The current largest is the Dixie Fire in Northern California.

The post State leaders discuss efforts to contain California wildfires appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
2K+
Followers
712
Post
362K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Government
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Wildfires#State Emergency#Cal Fire#The Dixie Fire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Santa Cruz, CAPosted by
KION News Channel 5/46

Law enforcement cite Santa Cruz resident over disruptive bike event Saturday

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) Law enforcement agencies in Santa Cruz County have cited a 54-year-old Santa Cruz resident, identified as Thomas Laughron by the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office, for an unsanctioned cycling event that happened on the streets of Santa Cruz on Saturday. The post Law enforcement cite Santa Cruz resident over disruptive bike event Saturday appeared first on KION546.
California StatePosted by
KION News Channel 5/46

California to require proof of vaccination or negative test for events with more than 1,000 attendees

The California Department of Public of Health says attendees at large events will soon be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event in order to attend. The post California to require proof of vaccination or negative test for events with more than 1,000 attendees appeared first on KION546.

Comments / 1

Community Policy