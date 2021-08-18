Cancel
Simon Cowell compares ‘AGT’ opera girl to Carrie Underwood: Victory Brinker will be ‘one of the biggest stars to emerge’ [WATCH]

By Marcus James Dixon
 5 days ago
Sixteen years ago on “American Idol,” Simon Cowell made headlines when he told a fresh-faced Carrie Underwood she was going to “win this show” and “sell more records than any other previous ‘Idol’ winner” ( watch above ). Well, flash-forward to today, and Simon is not only patting himself on the back for that intuitive prediction, but he’s ready to make another one. During the August 17 episode of “ America’s Got Talent ,” the British judge told nine-year-old opera girl Victory Brinker , “You are gonna be one of the biggest stars to emerge from one of these shows.”

Victory had just performed the classic opera song “Casta Diva” ( watch below ) at the Dolby Theatre when Simon made his prediction. The song was a risk for the talented tyke as she readily admitted to making a “last-minute” change to her song choice. “[‘Casta Diva’] is very different, but I really want to stand out,” the singer explained in her pre-taped video package.

SEE ‘America’s Got Talent’: See all 55 Golden Buzzers on ‘AGT’ through the years

After Victory’s flawless performance, the “AGT” judges — Simon, Howie Mandel , Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara — jumped to their feet in excitement. Simon started off the judges’ critiques, and here’s what he had to say in full: “Victory, Victory, Victory! I know nothing about classical music. However, I do remember many years ago on another show an artist called Carrie Underwood came on and auditioned for me and I said you were going to sell millions and millions of records, and I was right. I’m gonna make a prediction: You are gonna be one of the biggest stars to emerge from one of these shows because you have a unique, special talent and I think you are incredible.”

“Thank you so much!” Victory shouted back in response, smiling ear to ear. The other panelists were in agreement, with Sofia telling her she “deserved to be here,” Heidi remarking she was the “cherry on top of an amazing night” and Howie urging America to vote because she’s “amazing.”

SEE ‘America’s Got Talent’: T.3 takes on ‘good 4 u’ by Olivia Rodrigo, but Simon Cowell says they ‘blew it’ [WATCH]

Victory is already in the “America’s Got Talent” record books for being the first-ever act to have the Golden Buzzer pushed for her by all of the judges plus host Terry Crews . At that stage of the auditions, all of the Golden Buzzers had already been pressed, but Simon felt she was a unique talent and so he asked his cohorts if they wanted to go in together for a group buzzer. The decision was unanimous, and the rest is now history.

Find out if Victory Brinker makes it into the “AGT” semifinals by tuning in to the live results show on Wednesday, August 18 on NBC.

