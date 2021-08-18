Hackers stole information on more than 40 million T-Mobile users

T-Mobile announced Wednesday that hackers stole information from more than 40 million of its users. File Photo by ghcassel/Pixabay

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- T-Mobile confirmed that hackers stole information on more than 40 million of its current and prospective users, including Social Security numbers and driver's licenses.

The cellphone carrier stated Wednesday that the breach included first and last names, birth dates, Social Security numbers and driver's licenses.

It said that information from approximately 7.8 million current T-mobile postpaid customer accounts was stolen. No phone numbers, account numbers, PINs, passwords or financial information from postpaid customers were stolen.

"We are taking immediate steps to help protect all of the individuals who may be at risk from this cyberattack," the company wrote in a press release.

The company is offering two years of free identity protection services with McAfee's ID Theft Protection Service. It is also recommending that all postpaid customers proactively change their PINs.

Approximately 850,000 prepaid customers' names, phone numbers, account PINs were exposed. The company reset the PINs on all of the prepaid accounts.

T-Mobile said that no Metro by T-Mobile, former Sprint prepaid or Boost customers had their names or PINs exposed.

A Vice News report published Sunday said that T-Mobile was investigating offers made on an underground forum by someone claiming to be selling huge amounts of data allegedly obtained from the carrier.

The seller told the publication they had illegally obtained data related to more 100 million people from T-Mobile servers, such as Social Security numbers, phone numbers, names, physical addresses, unique International Mobile Equipment Identity numbers and driver's license information.

T-Mobile is the second-largest wireless carrier in the United States, with 104.8 million subscribers as of the end of the second quarter of this year.