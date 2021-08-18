First Look at Princess Diana and Season 5 of Netflix's 'The Crown'
One of Netflix's top shows is back with another changing of the guard. We will see all new actors playing the lead roles and the big names have us excited!. The Crown is known as one of Netflix's best shows with a big budget and a plethora of awards that include Emmys and Golden Globes. Critics and audiences alike have appreciated this show for years and the all-new cast reveal as well as new information about the plot and release date have us all excited.celebritypage.com
Comments / 0